MUIS to disburse an additional S$2.26 million for this year's Ramadan zakat

SINGAPORE: The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) will disburse an additional S$2.26 million of zakat as part of this year’s Ramadan disbursement.

The amount will be distributed to 7,200 poor and needy households in addition to their monthly zakat assistance, MUIS said on Wednesday (Apr 27).

Beneficiaries will receive a cash amount of between S$150 and S$1,000, depending on their household size.

Those eligible have been notified via mail and can expect to receive their disbursement within the next three to four weeks.

“The disbursement is a provision for the poor and needy Muslims here who are existing beneficiaries of the monthly zakat financial assistance and it is offered during Ramadan as a gesture to share the joy of the festive period,” said MUIS.

It will also be extended to selected recipients of ComCare’s Long Term Assistance – including their family members – and selected households referred from Family Service Centres, as well as children and elderly residents of selected welfare homes.