MUIS reiterates need for 'calm and constructive' response in dealing with Israel-Hamas conflict

SINGAPORE: The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Thursday (Oct 19) called for the community to respond in a "calm and constructive manner" with regards to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a media statement, MUIS said that it was saddened by the latest developments in the conflict.

"This new wave of violence has led to the loss of many innocent lives. The Israeli-Palestinian crisis has a long and convoluted history," it said.

"MUIS is appalled at the humanitarian crisis occurring in Gaza, particularly the closure of the humanitarian corridor for assistance, as well as events occurring which are in violation of international law."

The Mufti of Singapore Nazirudin Mohd Nasir has met with religious officers to offer guidance on the matter. He also met with Muslim youths to offer advice and perspective on "dealing with the range of emotions" they may feel amid the conflict.

"Since the conflict started, we have prayed continuously that the parties involved will be shown the courage and compassion to resolve their differences in peaceful means," MUIS said.

The council added that it has worked with Muslim.sg to offer religious guidance for Muslims affected by the events in Gaza.

Several mosques will be holding a special prayer session on Friday and over the weekend for the victims of the conflict.

"MUIS urges the Muslim community to join in this prayer for peace," it said.