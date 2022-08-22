LGBTQ+ advocacy should respect values of the Muslim community: MUIS

SINGAPORE: Any form of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) advocacy should respect the values that the Muslim community holds dear in practising its faith, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) in a media release on Monday (Aug 22).

"The Muslim community has the right to preserve its religious and family values especially when these are directly challenged or disputed," said MUIS in its advice to the Muslim community on LGBTQ+ developments in Singapore.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday that the Government will repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code, revoking a colonial-era law that criminalises sex between men.

The Government will also amend the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage – currently recognised by law as taking place between one man and one woman – from being challenged constitutionally in the courts, Mr Lee said.

MUIS said in its statement that Islamic law places importance on human dignity, respect and peaceful relations.

"These values are crucial as we navigate complex socio-religious issues today. As Muslims, we should treat everyone with full dignity and respect. Everyone, regardless of their sexual orientations, must feel safe in our society and institutions.

"As such, Muslims should uphold the best of character, charity and compassion, in dealing with others, even with whom we disagree," it said, adding that it rejects any form of bullying or harassment.

MUIS also said that the public sphere must remain safe for the mainstream and faith communities to educate members of their own communities in accordance with their belief systems and values.

"If our religious values and beliefs are challenged openly and aggressively, this will inevitably transform the public space into one that is confrontational and divisive.

"We must work towards preventing any differences in orientation and worldview from turning into clashes and conflicts which will weaken our society."

DEFINITION OF MARRIAGE

MUIS welcomed efforts to strengthen the institution of marriage between male and female in Singapore.

This is in accordance with the teachings of Islam which emphasises the building of families through marriage between males and females as the basic foundation of society. Islam also forbids all other forms of sexual relationships and unions.

"We have also called on the Government to consider our position as it deliberates on laws that are appropriate for Singapore in preserving and strengthening the institution of marriage," said the council.

MUIS added that some individuals within the Muslim community may profess the Islamic faith but self-identify on matters of sexuality and gender in other ways. There have also been attempts to reinterpret religious texts to find a religious basis for their choices.