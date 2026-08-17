MUIS to strengthen patrols, CCTV monitoring after 'serious sexual offences' involving young victims at mosque

SINGAPORE: The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Monday (Aug 17) said it would strengthen existing security measures, including patrols and closed-circuit television monitoring, in light of a rape case involving a young victim at a mosque.

In a statement following the conviction, a MUIS spokesperson said it "strongly condemns the serious sexual offences involving youth victims at mosque premises".

"Our mosques must always be safe and trusted spaces, especially for our children and young people," the spokesperson said.

The case involves a 37-year-old Singaporean man who had taken in two young boys from a broken family while conducting religious lessons at a mosque, and later raped the younger boy and molested the older victim.

The man, who cannot be named due to a gag order, was previously known to his victims on social media. He is not accredited as a religious teacher.

The offences left the boys, then aged six to eight and 11 to 12, suicidal and caused the once-close brothers to drift apart.

In light of this case, MUIS said the safety of mosque visitors was paramount and added that it would strengthen existing security measures to keep mosques safe for all.

"Safeguarding, however, extends beyond our mosque premises," said the spokesperson.

"As more religious engagement takes place online, parents, mosque leaders, asatizah and the wider community have an important role in helping our young recognise trusted sources, navigate online interactions safely, and speak up when something does not seem right."