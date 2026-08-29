MUIS to strengthen safeguards for children and youth through common framework across mosques
The new measures come after a sexual assault case committed against young children at a mosque.
SINGAPORE: The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) will develop a common safeguarding framework across mosques to strengthen protection for children and youth.
The council announced on Saturday (Aug 29) that it will also strengthen safeguarding education for children, youth and parents, and extend safeguarding resources and support pathways to vulnerable families.
The new measures come after a sexual assault case involving young children at a mosque. A self-styled religious mentor had taken two young boys from a vulnerable family into his fold, raped the younger one at least 10 times and molested the older one.
The 37-year-old Singaporean man, who was sentenced in mid-August, is not an accredited religious teacher.
MUIS had said after the case that it would strengthen existing security measures, including patrols and closed-circuit television (CCTV) monitoring.
“We want our mosques to be places where our young people feel comfortable coming back — to pray, learn, meet friends, ask questions, contribute and grow,” said Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Mr Zaqy Mohamad on Saturday at the aLIVE Service Learning (aSL) CARE-nival 2026.
“And they must also be places where our children and youths feel safe.”
COMMON SAFEGUARDING FRAMEWORK
The framework will set out safeguarding principles, the responsibilities of mosque personnel as well as clear reporting and escalation protocols when concerns arise, said MUIS in a press release.
It will be rolled out progressively through several initiatives, including training mosque staff and volunteers to help them recognise signs of abuse or neglect, respond appropriately to disclosures, maintain professional boundaries and understand their safeguarding responsibilities.
It will also establish clearer reporting and escalation protocols to standardise the documentation, reporting and timely escalation of safeguarding concerns, with clear roles and responsibilities across the organisation, said MUIS.
The council will also enhance monitoring for informal gatherings involving minors through a “risk recognition approach”.
This will identify recurring mentoring or teaching activities, conduct appropriate checks where necessary, and intervene where there are concerns about unauthorised teaching or inappropriate boundary crossings, MUIS said.
The framework will involve periodic safeguarding audits and spot checks, conducted with District Offices, it added.
These audits will review physical safety measures such as visibility, lighting, CCTV coverage and signage, while reinforcing safeguarding practices across mosque premises”, said MUIS.
The new framework builds on existing governance and safeguarding measures already implemented across mosques, including requirements for ARS-certified asatizah to conduct formal religious classes and registration requirements for external religious groups, the council said.
Other current measures include CCTV coverage and access controls where appropriate, safeguarding training for educators and staff, supervised children's activities, and an existing incident management and reporting framework.
STRENGTHENING EDUCATION
The council also plans to provide “practical, age-appropriate guidance” for children and youth on how to protect themselves.
“Protective behaviour learning inserts have been introduced for aLIVE students to help them recognise unsafe or inappropriate behaviour, know how to respond and report concerns to a trusted adult,” said MUIS, referring to its teaching programmes for young Muslims.
“Age-appropriate infographics will also be shared with students to reinforce these messages,” it added.
Parents will also be engaged through awareness resources and existing touchpoints, said MUIS.
“These resources will help parents to recognise warning signs, speak openly with their children about personal safety, navigate online risks and know where to report concerns or seek support.”
The education materials were developed with input from the Islamic Education Workgroup, said MUIS.
Through the workgroup, teachers will be trained to recognise safeguarding concerns, respond appropriately to disclosures or incidents and follow the relevant reporting and escalation procedures, it said.
“Other Islamic education centres and providers will be encouraged to adopt these resources and practices within their programmes.”
MUIS added that online portal Learnislam.sg and IEWG members would share posters on their respective social media platforms to amplify outreach efforts.