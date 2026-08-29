MUIS to strengthen safeguards for children and youth through common framework across mosques

SINGAPORE: The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) will develop a common safeguarding framework across mosques to strengthen protection for children and youth.

The council announced on Saturday (Aug 29) that it will also strengthen safeguarding education for children, youth and parents, and extend safeguarding resources and support pathways to vulnerable families.

The new measures come after a sexual assault case involving young children at a mosque. A self-styled religious mentor had taken two young boys from a vulnerable family into his fold, raped the younger one at least 10 times and molested the older one.

The 37-year-old Singaporean man, who was sentenced in mid-August, is not an accredited religious teacher.

MUIS had said after the case that it would strengthen existing security measures, including patrols and closed-circuit television (CCTV) monitoring.

“We want our mosques to be places where our young people feel comfortable coming back — to pray, learn, meet friends, ask questions, contribute and grow,” said Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Mr Zaqy Mohamad on Saturday at the aLIVE Service Learning (aSL) CARE-nival 2026.

“And they must also be places where our children and youths feel safe.”