New Sengkang West multi-storey depot to support large-scale deployment of electric buses

SINGAPORE: A new bus depot at Sengkang West will be the first multi-storey bus depot to support the large-scale deployment of electric buses, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (Oct 23).

The five-storey bus depot, which can accommodate a fleet of 500 electric and diesel/hybrid buses, will be fitted with 240 electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

“Each of these chargers provide up to 360kW of power, allowing for single-deck buses to be fully charged in less than 1.5 hours,” said LTA.

"These chargers are equipped with smart charging functions to optimise charging speed and efficiency, with real-time monitoring, control and diagnostic capabilities."

LTA handed over the bus depot to SBS Transit (SBST) in August, and SBST has since then been preparing the depot for operations in early 2025.

The depot houses an operations control centre, maintenance facilities, a staff canteen, and a lounge for bus captains.

It will also include an eight-storey staff quarters, comprising 39 apartment units that can accommodate up to 350 beds, to provide on-site accommodation for transport workers, including bus captains.

"Each apartment has ensuite toilets, a kitchen, and a yard," LTA said. "Staff will also have access to recreational facilities such as a TV room and a multi-purpose hall within the premises."

In line with environmental sustainability efforts, the depot will feature green roofs, solar photovoltaic systems and rainwater recycling systems, LTA said.