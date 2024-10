Competitive job market pushing more Singapore undergraduates to pursue multiple internships

SINGAPORE: Computer science undergraduate Justin Teo is in the middle of his second internship – and he is far from alone.

He has noticed more of his peers pursuing multiple internships, even though their universities only require students to complete one before graduation.

The Singapore Management University (SMU) third-year student attributes this to a desire to stand out in an increasingly competitive job market, as well as wanting to have diverse experiences before finishing their degrees.

More than half of university students who graduated last year also took on several internships, according to statistics from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), SMU and NUS Business School.

About 80 per cent of students in the latter two schools completed more than one internship last year, while 58 per cent did so in SUSS.