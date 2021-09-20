Multiple police reports lodged against 'clowns' approaching children at primary schools

SINGAPORE: Multiple reports have been lodged about people dressed as clowns and approaching children at various primary schools, the police told CNA on Monday (Sep 20).

Investigations are ongoing, said the police, adding that they are “verifying the facts with an education centre on their alleged involvement in the incidents”.

This comes after photos circulating on social media show a man dressed as a clown outside what appears to be Temasek Primary School at Bedok South Avenue 3.

Tao Nan School, a primary school located nearby, informed parents in a notice that police had alerted that people dressed as clowns were “seen loitering around primary schools and requesting (students) to follow them”.

The education centre involved is said to be Speech Academy Asia – a public speaking school for children with five branches in Singapore, including at Tampines and Parkway Parade.

An employee told CNA that the company's management is aware of the police reports, and that the clowns were promoting the school’s services.

Dozens of complaints were seen on Speech Academy's Facebook page.

“What a wrong way to promote your classes and lessons. You are causing unnecessary (panic) to the parents and the children,” said one Facebook user Joyce Leow.

Speaker of Parliament and MP Tan Chuan-Jin (PAP-Marine Parade) also weighed in on the incident, saying in a separate Facebook post on the matter: “It’s not amusing and just plain dangerous.”

Responding to the complaints on its page, Speech Academy said: “We understand (parents’) concerns for the safety and well being of their children.

“Please do allow us to apologise for the inconvenience caused. Our team is currently in the midst of (discussions) to rectify this.”

The Singapore Police Force reminded members of the public to stay away from strangers and to report any suspicious people or activities.

"Call 999 if you require immediate assistance from the police, or visit the nearest Neighbourhood Police Centre to speak to a police officer," it said.