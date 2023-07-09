What a mother who lost her son to suicide has to say to other parents

Paul graduated from NAFA and started working in a food outlet while volunteering to help provision stall owners on Pulau Ubin – delivering food and drinks to the stalls weekly.

Paul’s counsellor told his mother at the start of 2021 that he was doing quite well and was getting better.

THOUGHT HE WAS GETTING BETTER

About a month before Paul’s death, he asked his mother out for a Mother’s Day dinner.

“He actually told me that, ‘Mummy, I know you have been worrying for me all this while. I'm telling you that I'm getting better. I don't want you to worry for me. I know what to do next’.

“(It was) National Service and after that, he (wanted to) get into a course to enhance his writing skills because he’s thinking of doing script writing … he shared with me about his dreams and his inspiration or what he's going to do,” said Alicia.

“I was very happy that he shared with me all this, and in fact to me, it’s like a prayer answered when your child comes to you and tells you that he has (woken up) and is looking forward to his future,” she added.

Although stressed at work and despite the COVID-19 restrictions at the time, he said he would see his counsellor. He also spent time with his family, messaging his mother often to let her know his whereabouts.

“I saw Paul in his worst state before, and that was not the worst state. I thought he was seeking help and he was fine.”

With things looking up, Alicia did not expect the knock on her front door by police officers about a month later.

On Jun 4, 2021, Paul was helping his younger brother to draft an email when the family went to bed as usual. But early the next morning, the police were at the house.

Alicia recalls the morning vividly – the officer had gone into Paul’s room and there was a note to his family.

“I asked the officer ‘where is my son now? Is my son still alive?’ And he said no. That’s when I broke down.”

Closed-circuit television footage showed Paul leaving home at about 1am.

“He looked pretty normal (when he left the house). Why he ended up making that decision to not come home any more … we do not know the answer.”