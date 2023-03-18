Logo
Singapore

Man charged with murdering his co-tenant at Redhill Close
Man charged with murdering his co-tenant at Redhill Close
A police vehicle is seen outside Block 90, Redhill Close on Mar 17, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Davina Tham
18 Mar 2023 10:56AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2023 11:09AM)
SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man was on Saturday (Mar 18) charged with the murder of his 61-year-old co-tenant.

Ng Boon Hong is accused of causing the death of the victim at Block 90, Redhill Close sometime between 11pm on Mar 15 and 2am on Mar 16.

The charge did not specify how Ng allegedly did so.

He appeared in a district court via video-link from remand, and followed proceedings through a Mandarin interpreter.

A district judge ordered him to be remanded for three weeks for psychiatric examination at Changi Prison Complex's medical centre.

Ng will return to court on Apr 6.

Bloody shoe prints could be seen in the corridor on the fifth floor of the Redhill Close block. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Police officers and cordons seen outside a residential unit at Block 90, Redhill Close on Mar 17, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
The police were alerted to the incident in a flat at Redhill Close on Mar 17, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

In a news release, police said they were alerted to a case of murder in a flat at Block 90, Redhill Close at about 10.50am on Friday.

Officers found the victim lying motionless with multiple wounds inside the flat, and he was pronounced dead.

When CNA visited the scene on Friday, bloody shoe prints could be seen in the corridor outside the flat and near a staircase.

CNA understands that there was a dispute between the two tenants.

If convicted of murder, Ng will face the death penalty.

Source: CNA/dv(kg)

