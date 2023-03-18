Man charged with murdering his co-tenant at Redhill Close

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man was on Saturday (Mar 18) charged with the murder of his 61-year-old co-tenant.

Ng Boon Hong is accused of causing the death of the victim at Block 90, Redhill Close sometime between 11pm on Mar 15 and 2am on Mar 16.

The charge did not specify how Ng allegedly did so.

He appeared in a district court via video-link from remand, and followed proceedings through a Mandarin interpreter.

A district judge ordered him to be remanded for three weeks for psychiatric examination at Changi Prison Complex's medical centre.

Ng will return to court on Apr 6.