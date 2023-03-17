59-year-old man arrested for murder in Redhill; victim found with multiple wounds

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Mar 17) for allegedly murdering his elderly co-tenant.

The police were alerted to the incident in a flat at Redhill Close at about 10.50am on Friday.

Police officers found a 61-year-old man lying motionless with multiple wounds inside the unit, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 59-year-old man, who was a tenant in the unit, was arrested at the scene.

The suspect will be charged on Saturday with murder. The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.