Singapore

59-year-old man arrested for murder in Redhill; victim found with multiple wounds
Singapore

59-year-old man arrested for murder in Redhill; victim found with multiple wounds

59-year-old man arrested for murder in Redhill; victim found with multiple wounds

A photo of a person in handcuffs. (File photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

17 Mar 2023 01:03PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 01:19PM)
SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Mar 17) for allegedly murdering his elderly co-tenant.

The police were alerted to the incident in a flat at Redhill Close at about 10.50am on Friday. 

Police officers found a 61-year-old man lying motionless with multiple wounds inside the unit, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The 59-year-old man, who was a tenant in the unit, was arrested at the scene.

The suspect will be charged on Saturday with murder. The offence of murder carries the death penalty. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/lk(rj)

