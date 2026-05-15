'Museum-style memoir' unveiled on Goh Keng Swee's interactions with China leaders
The 244-page book was put together by Dr Goh's wife, Dr Phua Swee Liang, based on photographs, gifts, travel itineraries and personal records from his stint as an economic adviser to China between 1985 and 1990.
SINGAPORE: To many, Dr Goh Keng Swee is regarded as one of Singapore's founding fathers and a key architect of the nation's transformation in its early decades.
What is perhaps less well known is the role the former Deputy Prime Minister played after he left politics – he became an economic adviser to China between 1985 and 1990, during its early drive for reform.
On Friday (May 15), a "museum-style memoir" – a 244-page book curated from a private archive – was launched to preserve for posterity Dr Goh's interactions with China's leaders during this period.
Titled Dr Goh Keng Swee and China's Economic Renaissance, the book was put together by Dr Goh's wife, Dr Phua Swee Liang, based on photographs, gifts, travel itineraries and personal records from Dr Goh's stint. Two hundred copies of the book were given out to guests including former Cabinet ministers Khaw Boon Wan and George Yeo, and former top civil servant Philip Yeo at the launch at Four Seasons Hotel.
Dr Phua noted in the book's preface that the true turning points in history "often happen quietly". "It is these moments that I feel compelled to preserve, for without them the larger narrative remains incomplete," she wrote.
Following Dr Goh's retirement from politics in 1984, then China President Deng Xiaoping sent to Singapore a high-level delegation to invite Dr Goh to become an adviser to China's newly created special economic zones.
Dr Goh, who died in 2010 at the age of 91, had close ties with Mr Deng and several other senior Chinese leaders of his time, including Zhao Ziyang and Gu Mu – and these are vividly captured in the book. Among the photographs in the book is one of Dr Goh with current China President Xi Jinping, who was then serving in a provincial leadership role in Fuzhou.
Speaking to CNA, Dr Phua said she had the idea for the book some time ago but was initially unable to find a publisher. After she found one, she spent about four months working on the book.
"Many young people know very little about this period of history ... I felt that these records should be preserved for future generations of both countries," said Dr Phua, 87.
Now that her labour of love is finally out, there is a sense of relief, she said, to have "completed this missing chapter in world history" while also fulfilling the legacy of Mr Deng and Dr Goh.