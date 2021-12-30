Music for the deaf, theatre for the blind: How the arts is catering to people with disabilities

SINGAPORE: Sign language interpreters convey the meaning of words, but how can one express the meaning of melodies?

That was the central question Ms Janis Wong grappled with when she was asked by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra to interpret their concerts for audiences who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Though the 32-year-old former teacher of deaf children was hesitant about the opportunity, three years on, she has become a regular fixture at the orchestra's performances.

Picture this: A piece kicks off with the low, steady plunks of a bass – mimicking a sign of life. She signs repeatedly: “Heartbeat.”

As the music grows, an index finger traces the flitting melody of a violin, while the other dots the percussions.

Rising to a crescendo, instruments clash in a soundscape of chaos. Her brows furrow in confusion as she frenetically signs a multitude of instruments.

“From an audience perspective, it sounds like rubbish ... I’ll be signing ‘chaos’, ‘messy’ and act very frantic. For the flute, I’ll draw melodic lines going up and down, and drums going ‘bang bang bang’.”

When it eventually melds back into harmony, her expression turns serene as she signs: “The group is back together again, everybody is the same”.