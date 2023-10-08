A stroke survivor lost his speech, confidence and the life he knew – then a music therapist stepped in

USING MELODY, RHYTHM

At SGH, music therapy is used to help patients like Mr Soh enhance their neuro-rehabilitation goals, such as vocalisation, gait training and endurance.

It is also used for managing pain, increasing cognition of patients with dementia, increasing arousal of patients with disorders of consciousness, providing psycho-emotional support, and creating “legacy work” for patients in the intensive care unit and palliative care.

Assessing whether a patient with aphasia may benefit from music therapy depends on their neuroplasticity, said Ms Chan, referring to the ability of the brain’s neural network to reorganise or rewire its functioning in response to stimuli after injuries.

“I will (first try out) a song with them. It can be a very simple song, like Happy Birthday. You’ll be surprised that they are able to actually sing out the words. That’s when I will come in with an intervention,” she explained.

“For example, with the numbers 1-2-3, I will add a melody and a rhythm and ask the patient to sing 1-2-3. Previously, they might not be able to say the numbers, but when you sing it out with them, it’s easier for them to do that.”

This intervention, known as Melodic Intonation Therapy, taps on neuroplasticity by “using a different route in the brain to regain the speech”, she added.

Ms Chan demonstrated Melodic Intonation Therapy during a recent session with Mr Soh that CNA observed where he was learning to say the phrase “ni hao ma” (“how are you” in Mandarin).

Getting him to use his hand to tap along with her rhythm, she then incorporated melody into the words that mimicked the “original” inflection in “ni hao ma” when spoken.

While one syllable would typically correspond to one tap, Mr Soh needed more than one tap per syllable as he took longer to form his words.

Once he was able to sing “ni hao ma”, he was asked to try saying the phrase without the accompanying rhythm, she added. “So that is how we use music to take out the words in him."