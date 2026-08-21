Muslim Friday sermons in Singapore to be shortened temporarily due to hot weather, haze

SINGAPORE: Muslim Friday sermon sessions will be temporarily shortened from this week in view of challenging weather conditions, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

"As the weather gets hotter and some parts of Singapore begin to experience the haze, we’re making a small but necessary adjustment to our Friday sermon," said MUIS in an Instagram post on Friday (Aug 21).

Typically, the first sermon is around six to seven pages, but with the temporary change, it will be under four pages, the council added.

"May this help make it a little easier for everyone to gather, worship and remain comfortable during these challenging weather conditions."

The shortened sessions will continue until further notice.