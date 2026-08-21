Muslim Friday sermons in Singapore to be shortened temporarily due to hot weather, haze
"As the weather gets hotter and some parts of Singapore begin to experience the haze, we’re making a small but necessary adjustment to our Friday sermon," said MUIS.
SINGAPORE: Muslim Friday sermon sessions will be temporarily shortened from this week in view of challenging weather conditions, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).
"As the weather gets hotter and some parts of Singapore begin to experience the haze, we’re making a small but necessary adjustment to our Friday sermon," said MUIS in an Instagram post on Friday (Aug 21).
Typically, the first sermon is around six to seven pages, but with the temporary change, it will be under four pages, the council added.
"May this help make it a little easier for everyone to gather, worship and remain comfortable during these challenging weather conditions."
The shortened sessions will continue until further notice.
Earlier this week, the Meteorological Service Singapore said that the country could experience hazy conditions if fires in Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan intensify.
Smoke from regional fires could affect Singapore with winds expected to blow from the southeast or southwest, it added.
The Met Service also said that the National Environment Agency will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates if conditions change.
As of 1pm on Friday, Singapore's 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) - used as an indicator of Singapore's air quality - ranged from 60 to 74, putting it in the moderate category.
Air quality is considered unhealthy when the PSI exceeds 100, very unhealthy when it exceeds 200 and hazardous when it exceeds 300.