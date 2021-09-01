CNA Myanmar bureau wins Hinzpeter Awards for news coverage of police violence

SINGAPORE: The CNA Myanmar bureau has won the inaugural Hinzpeter Awards for News for their coverage of police violence during a large-scale demonstration against a military coup in the country.

In announcing the award on Wednesday (Sep 1), the selection committee's chair said the two CNA video journalists "covered the violence of the police indiscriminately firing tear gas and beating and detaining citizens in a video ... which was aired around the world" on Feb 27.

"The video exposes the Myanmar military’s brutal oppression and violence against the citizens to the international community," added Mr Ian Phillips, who is also vice-president of the international division at AP News.

"It vividly shows the brave spirit and dedication of the journalists who are willing to film the truth of history and the resistance of the people of Myanmar, who aspire to democracy and the recovery of constitutional order, while not surrendering to threats against their lives."

The identities of the CNA video journalists have been withheld to protect them and their families.