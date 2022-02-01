Singapore 'disappointed by the lack of progress' in implementing ASEAN agreement in Myanmar: MFA
SINGAPORE: On the first anniversary of the seizure of power by the military in Myanmar, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said it is “disappointed by the lack of progress” in implementing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) Five-Point Consensus.
“Singapore remains deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar,” added MFA in a press release on Tuesday (Feb 1), noting that the conditions for the people there continue to deteriorate.
The ministry urged Myanmar’s military authorities to “swiftly and fully implement the Five-Point Consensus” and to facilitate the ASEAN special envoy’s visit to Myanmar to meet with all the parties concerned.
ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus was adopted on Apr 24 last year, at a meeting in Jakarta between ASEAN leaders and Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing.
What is the Five-Point Consensus?
The five points are:
First, there shall be immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint.
Second, constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.
Third, a special envoy of the ASEAN chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the secretary-general of ASEAN.
Fourth, ASEAN shall provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre.
Fifth, the special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.
“Singapore also calls for the release of all political detainees including U Win Myint, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, and foreign detainees, and for the Myanmar military authorities to avoid actions that would be inimical to eventual national reconciliation in Myanmar,” said MFA.
“Singapore remains committed to supporting ASEAN’s efforts in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Myanmar,” the ministry added.
Twelve months on from the coup, more than 1,400 people have been killed and thousands of others arrested as the military junta continues to wage a crackdown on dissent.
Last Wednesday, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen urged Myanmar's military ruler to allow a visit by a special envoy of ASEAN and support humanitarian aid access.
The ASEAN chair added that he had invited Min Aung Hlaing to an ASEAN summit on the condition he makes progress on a peace plan agreed to last year.
Ousted Myanmar leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was recently sentenced to four years in prison on charges of incitement against the military and breaching COVID-19 restrictions.
She faces a series of other charges including corruption charges related to the alleged hiring and purchase of a helicopter.