Singapore 'disappointed by the lack of progress' in implementing ASEAN agreement in Myanmar: MFA

SINGAPORE: On the first anniversary of the seizure of power by the military in Myanmar, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said it is “disappointed by the lack of progress” in implementing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) Five-Point Consensus.



“Singapore remains deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar,” added MFA in a press release on Tuesday (Feb 1), noting that the conditions for the people there continue to deteriorate.

The ministry urged Myanmar’s military authorities to “swiftly and fully implement the Five-Point Consensus” and to facilitate the ASEAN special envoy’s visit to Myanmar to meet with all the parties concerned.

ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus was adopted on Apr 24 last year, at a meeting in Jakarta between ASEAN leaders and Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing.