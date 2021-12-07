Singapore ‘remains deeply concerned’ about situation in Myanmar: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore “remains deeply concerned” about recent developments in Myanmar and “disappointed by the lack of tangible progress” in implementing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) five-point consensus to end the crisis in the country, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday (Dec 7).

“We reiterate our call for the cessation of violence, constructive dialogue among all parties, and urge the Myanmar military authorities to cooperate with the ASEAN Chair’s Special Envoy on Myanmar to swiftly and fully implement the Five-Point Consensus, including by facilitating the Special Envoy’s visit to Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned,” the spokesperson said.

“Singapore also calls for the release of all political detainees including Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, U Win Myint and foreign detainees, and for the Myanmar military authorities to avoid actions that would be detrimental to eventual national reconciliation and restoration of peace and stability in Myanmar.”

The comments came in response to media queries over recent developments in Myanmar.