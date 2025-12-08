Myanmar teen first foreigner to lose Singapore long-term immigration pass for possessing Kpod
A Singaporean boy was also the first etomidate abuser to be sent to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre since it was classified as a Class C controlled drug from Sep 1.
SINGAPORE: A 15-year-old girl from Myanmar is the first foreigner to have their Singapore long-term immigration status revoked for possessing an e-vaporiser pod containing etomidate, or a Kpod.
A vape pod containing the drug was found in her possession during a routine check by police officers on Nov 14, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a joint press release on Monday (Dec 8).
She has been issued a Special Pass to allow her to remain in Singapore to assist with investigations by the police for other offences.
"Following the conclusion of her case with the police, she will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore," the authorities said.
Under the enhanced anti-vaping framework that came into force on Sep 1, foreigners caught in possession of or using Kpods, or who test positive for etomidate, may have their pass or immigration status revoked and be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.
DRUG REHABILITATION CENTRE
In another case, a 16-year-old Singaporean boy was on Nov 27 admitted to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC) for two months after he was caught for etomidate-related offences on three occasions.
He is the first etomidate abuser to be sent to the DRC since it was classified as a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Sep 1.
HSA first caught the boy in possession of a regular vape on Sep 4.
On Oct 2, he was caught at his residence with vapes that were tested to contain etomidate. This constituted his first etomidate-related offence, the authorities said.
He reoffended and was arrested for possession and consumption of etomidate on Oct 11 at his residence.
His third etomidate-related offence was on Oct 23, when he was arrested after being found slurring and behaving abnormally in a private-hire vehicle.
"Etomidate abusers admitted to the DRC will undergo rehabilitation programmes to address their risk of re-offending," said MHA and HSA.
"These programmes may include psychology-based correctional programmes, family programmes, pro-social support programmes and religious counselling."
After discharge from the DRC, they will undergo regular drug tests and supervision in the community. The total duration of rehabilitation in the DRC and subsequent community supervision is 12 months.
Importers, sellers and distributors of etomidate e-vaporisers will face much stiffer penalties. This includes three to 20 years’ imprisonment and five to 15 strokes of the cane for importers, and two to 10 years’ imprisonment and two to five strokes of the cane for sellers and distributors.