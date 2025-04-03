Myanmar quake: Singapore sends 34-member emergency medical team to aid relief efforts

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Apr 3) deployed a 34-member emergency medical team to Myanmar to provide humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of last week's 7.7-magnitude earthquake.

This is the first deployment for the Singapore Emergency Medical Team (SGEMT) since its launch in September last year, MOH said in a press release, adding that SGEMT's role in Myanmar would be akin to a field hospital.

The team includes doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals from Singapore’s public healthcare institutions, along with technical and logistics personnel.

They are equipped to provide medical care, such as emergency services, primary care, and maternal and child health outpatient services, and can cater to more than 100 patients daily, said MOH.

"This capability allows the team to provide swift and effective medical support during emergencies, both locally and internationally, reinforcing Singapore's commitment to global and regional disaster relief efforts," the ministry added.

The team is expected to be on-site in Myanmar for the next 14 days.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung met with SGEMT members and their family members at Changi Aiport prior to their departure to Myanmar.

"For the next 14 days, the 34-member team will work closely with the local authorities and fellow disaster relief agencies to provide humanitarian assistance," Mr Ong said in a Facebook post, adding that women make up half of the team.