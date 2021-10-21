ACRES appeals for information after mynah found glued to tree in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE: Wildlife rescue group Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) appealed for information on Thursday (Oct 21) after a mynah was found glued to a twig which was attached to a tree in Choa Chu Kang.

In a Facebook post, ACRES said that it received a call on Wednesday at about 8.30am regarding a mynah that was "stuck to a twig coated with glue like substance".

The twig was also cable tied to a tree branch at Block 503 Choa Chu Kang Street 51.

The mynah was subsequently rescued at 8.50am, and is currently recovering.