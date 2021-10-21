ACRES appeals for information after mynah found glued to tree in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE: Wildlife rescue group Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) appealed for information on Thursday (Oct 21) after a mynah was found glued to a twig which was attached to a tree in Choa Chu Kang.
In a Facebook post, ACRES said that it received a call on Wednesday at about 8.30am regarding a mynah that was "stuck to a twig coated with glue like substance".
The twig was also cable tied to a tree branch at Block 503 Choa Chu Kang Street 51.
The mynah was subsequently rescued at 8.50am, and is currently recovering.
"Without that timely call from the concerned caller, the bird would have died from stress and trauma from losing feathers/dehydration, or a predator could also end up getting stuck to the substance," said ACRES in its post, describing the case as "sickening".
ACRES also thanked the Singapore Police Force for coming down to the scene following the tip-off from the caller.
Although mynahs are not protected under the Wildlife Act, ACRES said this incident, as well as other instances of mynahs found with their feet tied and suspended from a height, are considered acts of cruelty under the Animals and Birds Act.
ACRES said it has provided all pertinent information including closed-circuit television (CCTV) locations to the National Parks Board (NParks), which will be investigating the case.
Those with useful information related to the incident can contact ACRES with photos, videos or text via email.