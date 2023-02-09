Singapore researchers develop AI tool that detects high myopia risk in children

SINGAPORE: Researchers have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can help evaluate children at risk of developing high myopia, a condition that can lead to potentially sight-threatening eye diseases later in life.

Developed by Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) and Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI), the AI tool uses deep learning algorithms to identify these high-risk children, and can assist clinicians in early myopia management and control.

Myopia typically progresses rapidly in children between the age of five and 15, and usually stablises by the time they reach their early 20s, according to the SNEC.

This means that the earlier a child gets myopia, the likelihood of developing high myopia increases as a teenager or in adulthood.

High myopia is defined as severe short-sightedness of above 500 degrees.

As the eye disorder is permanent, researchers behind the AI tool hope that early detection and intervention can lower the incidence of severe near-sightedness among Singaporeans and reduce the risks of complications.

“We are so concerned about preventing high myopia in childhood because it is irreversible,” said Associate Professor Marcus Ang, the principal investigator of the tool.

“Once a child or a teenager develops high myopia, the side threatening complications only occur later on in life,” he told CNA’s Singapore Tonight on Wednesday.

In adulthood, high myopia exponentially increases the risks of patients developing vision-threatening problems including glaucoma, cataract, myopic maculopathy and retinal detachment.