Singapore

MyRepublic says mobile services 'fully restored' after network disruption
Singapore

File photo of a MyRepublic shop. (Photo: MyRepublic)

Vanessa Paige Chelvan
Vanessa Paige Chelvan
22 Apr 2022 09:31AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 12:05PM)
SINGAPORE: MyRepublic said its mobile services have been fully restored, two hours after the company was alerted to a network disruption on Friday (Apr 22) morning. 

"We are happy to report that mobile service has been fully restored to affected subscribers," said MyRepublic in a message on its website and Facebook page at 9.53am.

The telecom operator told CNA it was made aware of a disruption at about 7am.

At 8.45am, the company announced in posts on its website and Facebook page that there was a "network disruption" affecting some customers. 

Mobile data services and "some voice calling functionalities" had been affected, said MyRepublic in response to CNA's queries.

"We are still investigating the root cause of the incident, and will keep our customers updated as soon as we can," it added. 

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed reports on the disruption spiking from about 8am. 

Several users took to MyRepublic's Facebook page to flag the issue. 

One customer said that MyRepublic's service hotline only opened at 9am, so they could not report the disruption. 

Another user said the outage was affecting his ability to work and check in to places on TraceTogether.

Source: CNA/vc

