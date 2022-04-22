MyRepublic says mobile services 'fully restored' after network disruption

SINGAPORE: MyRepublic said its mobile service has been fully restored, more than an hour after it reported a network disruption on Friday (Apr 22) morning.

"We are happy to report that mobile service has been fully restored to affected subscribers," said MyRepublic in a message on its website and Facebook page at 9.53am.

The company first reported a "network disruption" affecting mobile customers at 8.45am.

The telecom operator said it is investigating the cause of the disruption, which affected the connectivity of its mobile customers.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed reports on the disruption spiking from about 8am.

Several users took to MyRepublic's Facebook page to flag the issue.

One customer said that MyRepublic's service hotline only opened at 9am, so they could not report the disruption.

Another user said the outage was affecting his ability to work and check in to places on TraceTogether.

CNA has contacted MyRepublic for more information.