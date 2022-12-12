N-Level results to be released on Dec 19

School candidates who are unable to collect their results in person can appoint a proxy to collect the physical copy from the school. Proxies must produce the relevant documents for the school's verification when collecting the results.

School candidates may contact their school for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy or if they have not received their system-generated username for SEAB's candidates portal.

Private candidates will be notified of their results by post, which will be mailed out on Dec 19.

Private candidates with Singpass accounts can also obtain their results online on SEAB's portal, similar to the arrangements for school candidates.

Those without Singpass accounts can view their results on the portal using the account they created during registration.

INSTITUTE OF TECHNICAL EDUCATION COURSES

Candidates applying for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) courses can submit their applications online via the ITE application portal between 2.30pm on Dec 19 and 5pm on Dec 22. Hard copy application forms will also be available at the three ITE colleges' customer and visitation centres.

Those who wish to collect the physical application forms should book an appointment first by contacting the respective colleges.

Candidates may check interview details for courses offered under Aptitude-Based Admissions via the ITE application portal on Dec 23 from 2pm.

ITE posting results will be released on Dec 30 at 9am, and candidates can check the posting results online via the ITE application portal.

Those who receive an ITE offer should log on to the portal between Dec 30 and Jan 4 to accept or reject the offer.

DIRECT-ENTRY-SCHEME TO POLYTECHNIC PROGRAMME

School candidates eligible for the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP) will receive a copy of Form N from their secondary schools, inviting them to apply for the programme.

DPP prepares students for progression into selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE.

Under the programme, those who successfully complete their Higher Nitec course and attain the minimum qualifying grade point average are guaranteed a place in a polytechnic diploma course mapped to their Higher Nitec course.

Applications for the DPP can be submitted online via the ITE application portal between 2.30pm on Dec 19 and 5pm on Dec 22.

The DPP posting results will be released on Dec 23 at 2pm. Candidates can check the results via the ITE application portal.

Those who receive an offer should log on to the portal between Dec 23 and Dec 28 to accept or reject the offer.

Candidates who do not have a confirmed place in the DPP should report to their secondary schools next year for Secondary 5.

POLYTECHNIC-FOUNDATION-PROGRAMME

Students interested in applying for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) should first start their Secondary 5 school year in 2023 while awaiting notification of eligibility and confirmation of a place in the programme.

The PFP is a diploma-specific foundation programme conducted over two academic semesters at the polytechnics, catering to Normal (Academic) students who have decided to pursue a polytechnic education and meet the programme eligibility requirements at the end of Secondary 4.

PFP applications will open in January 2023 on the day the O-Level results are released. Those eligible for the programme will receive a copy of Form P on the same day inviting them to apply.

EDUCATION AND CAREER GUIDANCE SERVICES

Students can consult their teachers or Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors in their respective secondary schools to help them plan their next steps, said MOE and SEAB.

They can refer to the MySkillsFuture website to find out more about the education and career options available.

For courses and offerings by polytechnics and ITEs, students can also refer to MOE's CourseFinder website.

Students can also make an appointment with a counsellor at the ECG Centre at MOE by phone, email or online.