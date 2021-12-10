N-Level results to be released on Dec 17

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2021 Singapore-Cambridge N-Level examinations will be released next Friday (Dec 17), the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said.
Like last year, candidates will receive their results from their secondary schools in their classrooms, from 2.30pm.
“Only school candidates collecting their results will be allowed entry into the school premises”, said MOE and SEAB in a joint press release on Friday, adding that the candidates will be expected to observe the safe management measures in place.
School candidates issued the Ministry of Health's health risk warning will be allowed to collect their results in person if they test negative using the antigen rapid test (ART) on the day of the results release before going to school.
Those who are unwell or are required to self-isolate due to a positive COVID-19 test result should not return to school to collect their results, MOE and SEAB said.
They can check their results online via the SEAB's candidates portal from 3.15pm on the same day. The system will be accessible until Dec 31.
School candidates can use their SingPass account to access SEAB's portal. International students will receive their system-generated username via email from Dec 14.
“School candidates who are unable to collect their results in person should inform their school, and can appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf,” the authorities said in the joint release.
Proxies must produce the relevant documents for the school’s verification when collecting the results.
School candidates may contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy or if they have not received their system-generated username for SEAB’s candidates portal.
Private candidates will be notified of their results by post. The results will be mailed on Dec 17.
Private candidates with SingPass accounts can also obtain their results online on SEAB's portal, similar to arrangements for school candidates. Those without SingPass accounts will receive their system-generated username via email.
INSTITUTE OF TECHNICAL EDUCATION COURSES
Candidates applying for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) courses can submit their applications online via the ITE application portal between 2.30pm on Dec 17 and 5pm on Dec 21. Hard copy application forms will also be available at the three ITE colleges. Those who wish to collect the physical forms should book an appointment first by contacting the respective colleges.
ITE will introduce a new curriculum that allows its students to achieve a Higher Nitec (Higher National ITE Certificate) in three years instead of four.
The new curricular structure will start with selected courses from Academic Year (AY) 2022, MOE announced in April.
“This will equip ITE graduates with deeper industry-relevant skills for employment, as well as provide a strong foundation for further education and skills upgrading over the course of their careers,” the Education Ministry said in its joint release with SEAB.
Applications for these courses can be submitted via the ITE application portal, or hard copy application forms.
For courses offered under Aptitude-Based Admissions, students can check the interview details online via the ITE application portal on Dec 22 from 2pm.
ITE posting results will be released on Dec 30, and students can check the posting results online via the ITE application portal. Those who receive an ITE offer should log on to the portal between Dec 30 and Jan 4, 2022 to accept or reject the offer.
DIRECT-ENTRY-SCHEME TO POLYTECHNIC PROGRAMME
Students eligible for the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP) will receive a copy of Form N from their secondary schools, inviting them to apply for the programme.
DPP prepares students for progression into selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE.
Under the programme, those who successfully complete their Higher Nitec course and attain the minimum qualifying grade point average are guaranteed a place in a polytechnic diploma course mapped to their Higher Nitec course.
Applications for the DPP can be submitted online via the ITE application portal between 2.30pm on Dec 17 and 5pm on Dec 21.
DPP posting results will be released on Dec 23 and students can check the results online via the ITE application portal. Candidates who receive an offer should log on to the portal between Dec 23 and Dec 28 to accept or reject the offer.
Those who do not have a confirmed place in the DPP should report to their secondary schools next year for Secondary 5.
POLYTECHNIC FOUNDATION PROGRAMME
Students interested in applying for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) should first start their Secondary 5 school year in 2022, while awaiting notification of eligibility and confirmation of a place in the programme
The PFP is a diploma-specific foundation programme conducted over two academic semesters at the polytechnics. It caters to Normal (Academic) students who have decided to pursue a polytechnic education and meet the programme eligibility requirements at the end of Secondary 4.
Applications for the PFP will open in January 2022 on the day the O-Level results are released. Those eligible for the programme will receive a copy of Form P on the same day inviting them to apply.
EDUCATION AND CAREER GUIDANCE
School candidates can consult teachers or Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors in their respective secondary schools to help them plan their next steps, said MOE and SEAB.
They can also refer to the MySkillsFuture website to find out more about the education and career options available.
Students can also make an appointment with a counsellor at the ECG Centre at MOE by phone, email or online.