N-Level results to be released on Dec 17

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2021 Singapore-Cambridge N-Level examinations will be released next Friday (Dec 17), the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said.

Like last year, candidates will receive their results from their secondary schools in their classrooms, from 2.30pm.

“Only school candidates collecting their results will be allowed entry into the school premises”, said MOE and SEAB in a joint press release on Friday, adding that the candidates will be expected to observe the safe management measures in place.

School candidates issued the Ministry of Health's health risk warning will be allowed to collect their results in person if they test negative using the antigen rapid test (ART) on the day of the results release before going to school.

Those who are unwell or are required to self-isolate due to a positive COVID-19 test result should not return to school to collect their results, MOE and SEAB said.

They can check their results online via the SEAB's candidates portal from 3.15pm on the same day. The system will be accessible until Dec 31.

School candidates can use their SingPass account to access SEAB's portal. International students will receive their system-generated username via email from Dec 14.

“School candidates who are unable to collect their results in person should inform their school, and can appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf,” the authorities said in the joint release.

Proxies must produce the relevant documents for the school’s verification when collecting the results.

School candidates may contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy or if they have not received their system-generated username for SEAB’s candidates portal.

Private candidates will be notified of their results by post. The results will be mailed on Dec 17.

Private candidates with SingPass accounts can also obtain their results online on SEAB's portal, similar to arrangements for school candidates. Those without SingPass accounts will receive their system-generated username via email.

INSTITUTE OF TECHNICAL EDUCATION COURSES

Candidates applying for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) courses can submit their applications online via the ITE application portal between 2.30pm on Dec 17 and 5pm on Dec 21. Hard copy application forms will also be available at the three ITE colleges. Those who wish to collect the physical forms should book an appointment first by contacting the respective colleges.

ITE will introduce a new curriculum that allows its students to achieve a Higher Nitec (Higher National ITE Certificate) in three years instead of four.

The new curricular structure will start with selected courses from Academic Year (AY) 2022, MOE announced in April.

“This will equip ITE graduates with deeper industry-relevant skills for employment, as well as provide a strong foundation for further education and skills upgrading over the course of their careers,” the Education Ministry said in its joint release with SEAB.

Applications for these courses can be submitted via the ITE application portal, or hard copy application forms.

For courses offered under Aptitude-Based Admissions, students can check the interview details online via the ITE application portal on Dec 22 from 2pm.

ITE posting results will be released on Dec 30, and students can check the posting results online via the ITE application portal. Those who receive an ITE offer should log on to the portal between Dec 30 and Jan 4, 2022 to accept or reject the offer.