Haze in Singapore: How to collect free N95 masks and who is eligible

SINGAPORE: Singapore began a phased rollout of N95 masks on Wednesday (Oct 14) after a sharp increase in PM2.5 levels in parts of the country.

The free N95 masks are for people more vulnerable to the health effects of haze, and can be collected at designated collection points, including community clubs (CCs) and vending machines at selected public transport hubs, Social Service Offices and People's Association (PA) venues.

Here's a look at who's eligible for the masks and how they can be collected.

Who is eligible for the free N95 masks?

Members of the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation, CHAS orange and blue card holders, medical fee exemption card holders and those receiving ComCare Assistance are eligible for mask collection at vending machines and the CCs.

Pregnant women, children aged seven to 16 years old and individuals with medical conditions, such as asthma, can collect masks at the CCs only.

Each person can redeem one pack containing two N95 masks.

How does the collection process at the vending machines work?

In addition to PA's distribution efforts, mask vending machines will be available at 37 public transport hubs and Social Service Offices, though they might not be available at all planned locations yet.

Singaporeans need to scan their NRIC barcode at the vending machine to verify eligibility before collection. The machine will not store NRIC details.

If an eligible Singaporean cannot visit a vending machine, someone else can collect the masks for them by scanning the eligible person’s NRIC at the machine.

Singaporeans can find the nearest vending machine and check its stock on GovTech's HazeMaskGoWhere website.

Checks by CNA at about noon on Thursday found that 30 of the vending machines were "not available" or out of stock.