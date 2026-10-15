Haze in Singapore: How to collect free N95 masks and who is eligible
The free N95 masks are for individuals who are more vulnerable to the haze's negative health effects and can be collected at vending machines or People's Association Community Centres.
SINGAPORE: Singapore began a phased rollout of N95 masks on Wednesday (Oct 14) after a sharp increase in PM2.5 levels in parts of the country.
The free N95 masks are for people more vulnerable to the health effects of haze, and can be collected at designated collection points, including community clubs (CCs) and vending machines at selected public transport hubs, Social Service Offices and People's Association (PA) venues.
Here's a look at who's eligible for the masks and how they can be collected.
Who is eligible for the free N95 masks?
Members of the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation, CHAS orange and blue card holders, medical fee exemption card holders and those receiving ComCare Assistance are eligible for mask collection at vending machines and the CCs.
Pregnant women, children aged seven to 16 years old and individuals with medical conditions, such as asthma, can collect masks at the CCs only.
Each person can redeem one pack containing two N95 masks.
How does the collection process at the vending machines work?
In addition to PA's distribution efforts, mask vending machines will be available at 37 public transport hubs and Social Service Offices, though they might not be available at all planned locations yet.
Singaporeans need to scan their NRIC barcode at the vending machine to verify eligibility before collection. The machine will not store NRIC details.
If an eligible Singaporean cannot visit a vending machine, someone else can collect the masks for them by scanning the eligible person’s NRIC at the machine.
Singaporeans can find the nearest vending machine and check its stock on GovTech's HazeMaskGoWhere website.
Checks by CNA at about noon on Thursday found that 30 of the vending machines were "not available" or out of stock.
How often are the vending machines restocked?
According to GovTech’s GoWhere website, the vending machines are restocked regularly to maintain a consistent supply.
If a vending machine runs out of masks, eligible Singaporeans can use the HazeMaskGoWhere website to find an alternative CC or the nearest vending machine.
What should you do if they encounter technical issues at the vending machine?
If technical issues arise during mask collection, you can contact the hotline number 67275594 from 8.30am to 8.30pm for assistance.
Why do we need different collection methods?
Some groups can only collect masks at the CCs because their eligibility needs to be verified in different ways.
For example, unlike medical fee exemption card holders, pregnant women and people with chronic conditions do not have an equivalent card, so their eligibility would need to be verified through other means at CCs.
Those collecting their masks at a CC should bring their NRIC for verification. Family members can also collect masks using an eligible person’s NRIC if they are unable to to physically do so..
Pregnant women also need to bring proof of their pregnancy, such as an antenatal appointment card, their maternity health booklet, a medical memo or any relevant digital appointment record from a healthcare institution.
Those with chronic medical conditions should provide supporting documents, such as their medical appointment card, medical memo or medication record.
Anyone unable to provide documentation will have to make a self-declaration of their pregnancy status or medical condition.
Why are the masks not distributed to everyone?
The government has chosen to provide masks to Singaporeans at higher risk of health impacts from the haze, and/or have limited means of obtaining N95 masks.
Singapore’s haze task force said last week that there were still sufficient N95 mask stocks at retailers' warehouses and government stockpiles, and that it works closely with sellers to ensure availability.
It also pointed out that N95 masks are generally not required for short outdoor exposure, such as commuting from home to school or work, and when indoors.