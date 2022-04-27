AGC warns against repeating false allegations in case of Malaysian drug trafficker

SINGAPORE: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on Wednesday (Apr 27) warned people against repeating false allegations regarding the case of a convicted Malaysian drug trafficker.

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam was executed on Wednesday, according to his family.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal dismissed a last-minute plea by Nagaenthran and his mother Madam Panchalai Supermaniam.

The criminal motion was filed by both parties on Monday, two days before his scheduled execution. Nagaenthran was sentenced to death in 2010 for importing 42.72g of heroin into Singapore in 2009 in a bundle strapped to his thigh.

In a media statement on Wednesday morning, the AGC noted that various individuals and groups have “repeated the false allegations” asserted in Mdm Panchalai’s affidavit and “sought to cast aspersions on the involvement” of Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon in the proceedings.

The prosecutors said these false allegations were made prior to and after the filing of Monday’s application, and were made both within and outside Singapore.

In the motion, Nagaenthran and his mother sought a stay of execution and argued that it was unconstitutional to carry out the death sentence because Chief Justice Menon, who presided over Nagaenthran’s previous failed appeals, was also the Attorney-General during his conviction.

“AGC takes a serious view of any act that may constitute contempt, and will not hesitate to take appropriate action to protect the administration of justice,” it said.

The AGC noted that the application on Monday was the seventh such application, not including appeals, that was brought by Nagaenthran after his appeal against conviction was dismissed by the Court of Appeal in 2011.

“It is the latest attempt to abuse the court’s processes and unjustifiably delay the carrying into effect of the lawful sentence imposed on Nagaenthran,” said the AGC.

In a previous hearing in March, the Court of Appeal delivered a judgment after applications brought by Nagaenthran “pertaining to the claimed deterioration in his mental faculties”.

The court ruled that those proceedings constituted a “blatant and egregious abuse” of the court’s processes, with the case mounted by Nagaenthran’s lawyers described as “baseless and without merit”.

The court then warned it was improper for his counsel to abuse the process of court.

The case has attracted international attention. The court's public gallery on Tuesday was full, and several members of the international media were present.