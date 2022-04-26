Court of Appeal dismisses plea by mother of Malaysian drug trafficker on death row

SINGAPORE: The Court of Appeal on Tuesday (Apr 26) dismissed a last-minute plea by convicted Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, who has been on death row for more than a decade, and his mother.

Taking place one day before Nagaenthran's scheduled execution, the hearing was convened after a criminal motion was filed by Nagaenthran and his mother Mdm Panchalai Supermaniam on Monday.

In the motion, they sought a stay of execution arguing that it was unconstitutional to carry out the death sentence because Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, who presided over Nagaenthran's previous failed appeals, was also the Attorney-General during his conviction.

A panel of three judges comprising Justices Andrew Phang, Judith Prakash and Belinda Ang heard the criminal motion on Tuesday.

Delivering the judgment on behalf of the panel, Justice Phang said the Court of Appeal found the application to be "devoid of merit".

He added that it appeared to be a "calculated attempt" to diminish the finality of the court process.

"No court in the world would allow an applicant to prolong matters ad infinitum" by filing such applications, said the judge.

"There must come a time when the last word of the court is the last word."

The case has attracted international attention. The court's public gallery was full, and several members of the international media were present.

NAGAENTHRAN'S MOTHER SPEAKS

Earlier, Nagaenthran's mother Mdm Panchalai addressed the court herself through a Tamil interpreter. She told the court that she had arrived in Singapore from Malaysia last week.

Mdm Panchalai spoke briefly, telling the court: "We want him back alive, your honour." She said her family was in "dire straits" and that the application was to ask for time for them to get a lawyer.

Nagaenthran was sentenced to death in 2010 for importing 42.72g of heroin into Singapore in 2009 in a bundle strapped to his thigh.

He previously failed in his appeals to the High Court in 2011, to the Court of Appeal in 2019 and in his petition to the president for clemency.

At the end of March, the Court of Appeal upheld the dismissal of his application to commence judicial review proceedings on the basis that he purportedly possesses the mental age of someone below 18.

Chief Justice Menon had described that appeal as "a blatant and egregious abuse of the court's processes", which seemed to have the aim of "unjustifiably delaying" the execution.