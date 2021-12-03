Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran Dharmalingam 'accorded full due process under the law': President Halimah

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob has replied to Malaysia's king on the appeal letters from Malaysian leaders regarding the case of drug trafficker Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, who is on death row in Singapore, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday (Dec 3).

"President Halimah Yacob has replied to (Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah) to convey that (Nagaenthran) has been accorded full due process under the law," said an MFA spokesperson in response to media queries.

According to the Malaysian Insight, Malaysia's Deputy Foreign Minister Kamarudin Jaffar told Parliament on Nov 23 that the king had written to Madam Halimah appealing for clemency for Nagaenthran.

On Nov 12, MFA said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had also replied to their Malaysian counterparts regarding Nagaenthran's case.

Nagaenthran's execution was stayed on Nov 9 when he tested positive for COVID-19. He was ushered in briefly into the dock that day before the Court of Appeal for a last-ditch attempt against his death sentence. He had been scheduled for execution on Nov 10.