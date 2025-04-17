Naked man arrested in Hougang after allegedly slashing person, injuring 3 police officers

SINGAPORE: A man was arrested in Hougang on Thursday (Apr 17) after allegedly slashing a person and injuring three police officers as he was being apprehended.

The police said they received several calls for assistance along Hougang Avenue 8 at about 1.10pm.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the 22-year-old man running around naked.

The suspect had earlier allegedly attacked a 30-year-old man, police said.

"While officers were effecting arrest, the man allegedly attacked them with a wooden plank with nails."

Three police officers suffered minor injuries.

In response to CNA's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 681 Hougang Avenue 8 at about 1.30pm, and that one person was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The 22-year-old was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by grievous means and for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, police said.

A knife and the plank were seized and police investigations are ongoing.