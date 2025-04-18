Man who allegedly attacked police officers in Hougang while naked to be charged in court

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man who allegedly attacked police officers in Hougang will be charged in court on Saturday (Apr 19) with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

The man, who was naked, also allegedly slashed another person on Thursday before he was subdued and arrested by the authorities.

The police said they received several calls for assistance along Hougang Avenue 8 near Blocks 676 and 677 at about 1.10pm.

Members of the public had reported witnessing a naked man purportedly damaging vehicles at the open car park.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 22-year-old had allegedly damaged a parked vehicle before attacking a 30-year-old man with a knife, the police said in a news release on Friday.

He then purportedly picked up a wooden plank with nails and used it to damage a stationary bus along Hougang Avenue 4.

When the police arrived at the scene, the 22-year-old man allegedly attacked them with the wooden plank as they attempted to arrest him.

"Necessary force was used to subdue him," said the police, adding that three officers suffered minor injuries.

The 30-year-old man sustained injuries to his arm and was conscious when taken to hospital.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, the man faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.