Singapore launches first anti-scam roadshow to raise public awareness

SINGAPORE: The first national anti-scam roadshow was launched on Saturday (Nov 8), bringing together various government agencies and community partners to raise public awareness of scams.

It aims to encourage the public to be vigilant against scams, by verifying suspicious phone calls or messages, and to inform the authorities as well as people around them when they spot a scam, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) jointly said on Saturday.

Members of the public can visit the inaugural National Anti-Scam Roadshow, which runs from Saturday to Sunday between 10am and 8pm, at the HDB Hub Atrium in Toa Payoh.

Opened by Mr Goh Pei Ming, Minister of State for Home Affairs and for Social and Family Development, it features a variety of interactive exhibits, mini-games, educational activities and stage performances designed to help the public understand their vulnerability to scams, recognise scam tactics and take self-protection measures.

Various government agencies and community partners have also set up booths at the roadshow to share more about their anti-scam initiatives and how the public can protect themselves in the digital space.

Among the booths are those by MHA, Singapore Police Force, GovTech, Open Government Products and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, as well as partners such as Google, and the aim is to inform visitors on how to spot scams and respond appropriately.

The National Crime Prevention Council, the Infocomm Media Development Authority, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, the Central Provident Fund Board and the Association of Banks in Singapore also have their own booths, where they will share practical tools that the public can use to enhance their mobile and digital security to guard against scams.

Other participants include cybersecurity software firm Virage and non-governmental organisation Aidha.