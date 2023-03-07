National Arts Council to enhance physical and digital spaces for Singapore artists

SINGAPORE: The National Arts Council (NAC) is building and enhancing spaces for artists in Singapore to create and promote their work, both at physical sites and on digital platforms.

The initiatives came about after the NAC gathered feedback from more than 1,300 industry stakeholders and some 15,000 members of the public on how to boost the arts scene here.

One such site being turned into a home for artists is a space in Kampong Java, which will be transformed into a bustling arts village by the end of next year.

Through focus groups convened by the NAC, artists were able to contribute to discussions on the future of the former residential estate.

They reached a broad consensus that the area should be turned into a sandbox for art work of various disciplines.