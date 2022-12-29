More than 100,000 people to receive awards for contribution to Singapore’s fight against COVID-19

SINGAPORE: More than 100,000 people will receive awards for their contribution to Singapore’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Thursday (Dec 29).

“In recognition of their public spirit and contributions to the nation’s fight against COVID-19, special state awards will be awarded to individuals and teams in the public, private and people sectors, including in particular the public healthcare sector,” said PMO.

There are two sets of awards – the National Awards (COVID-19), as well as the COVID-19 Resilience Medal and the COVID-19 Resilience Certificate.

About 9,500 people will receive the National Awards (COVID-19), including about 4,000 from the public healthcare sector, 4,500 from the public sector and about 900 from the private and people sectors.

“The number and spread of individuals receiving awards reflect how the fight against COVID-19 has been a whole-of-nation effort – including those who provided medical care, surveillance and testing, organised the vaccination drive, oversaw safe distancing, ran dormitory operations and ensured our economic, supply chain and social resilience,” said PMO.