More than 100,000 people to receive awards for contribution to Singapore’s fight against COVID-19
"They are the heroes of our fight against COVID-19," says the Prime Minister’s Office.
SINGAPORE: More than 100,000 people will receive awards for their contribution to Singapore’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Thursday (Dec 29).
“In recognition of their public spirit and contributions to the nation’s fight against COVID-19, special state awards will be awarded to individuals and teams in the public, private and people sectors, including in particular the public healthcare sector,” said PMO.
There are two sets of awards – the National Awards (COVID-19), as well as the COVID-19 Resilience Medal and the COVID-19 Resilience Certificate.
About 9,500 people will receive the National Awards (COVID-19), including about 4,000 from the public healthcare sector, 4,500 from the public sector and about 900 from the private and people sectors.
“The number and spread of individuals receiving awards reflect how the fight against COVID-19 has been a whole-of-nation effort – including those who provided medical care, surveillance and testing, organised the vaccination drive, oversaw safe distancing, ran dormitory operations and ensured our economic, supply chain and social resilience,” said PMO.
National Awards (COVID-19)
Order of precedence:
- The Meritorious Service Medal (COVID-19)
- The Public Service Star (COVID-19)
- The Public Administration Medal (Gold) (COVID-19)
- The Medal of Valour (COVID-19)
- The Public Administration Medal (Silver) (COVID-19)
- The Public Administration Medal (Bronze) (COVID-19)
- The Commendation Medal (COVID-19)
- The Public Service Medal (COVID-19)
- The President’s Certificate of Commendation (COVID-19)
Three people will receive the highest award, the Meritorious Service Medal (COVID-19). They are Associate Professor Kenneth Mak Seck Wai, Mr Pang Kin Keong and Mr Tan Chong Meng.
Assoc Prof Mak is the director of medical services at the Ministry of Health (MOH). As the chief medical adviser, he helped the multi-ministry task force and other government agencies to craft the overall strategy for managing the COVID-19 outbreak.
He also helped oversee the public health response to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the community.
Mr Pang is the chairman of Homefront Crisis Executive Group and Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Said PMO: “He mobilised agencies across the people, private and public sectors to respond to the crisis, anticipate possible COVID-19 trajectories, develop action plans for the different stages of the pandemic, and later take steps to return to normalcy.”
Mr Tan is the lead for Temasek's Community Care Facilities Taskforce and Group CEO of PSA International.
He helped to ensure that Singapore’s supply chains “withstood the numerous global and local disruptions caused by the COVID-19 storm”, said PMO.
Mr Tan was also the co-chair of the Emerging Stronger Task Force.
Other recipients of the National Awards (COVID-19) comprise 32 individuals in The Public Service Star category, 76 in The Public Administration Medal (Gold), 29 in the Medal of Valour, 352 in The Public Administration Medal (Silver), 867 in The Public Administration Medal (Bronze), 7,254 in The Commendation Medal and 919 in The Public Service Medal.
Besides the individual awards, more than 480 teams will receive the President’s Certificate of Commendation.
A full list of National Awards (COVID-19) recipients is available on the PMO's website.
Two new national awards – the COVID-19 Resilience Medal and the COVID-19 Resilience Certificate – recognise the “substantive contributions of those who participated directly in the fight against COVID-19”.
About 99,000 people and 800 teams will receive the new awards. These recipients will be announced at a later date, said PMO.
"These State Awards honour all those who have done their duty and more to fight COVID-19. Through them, we also pay tribute to the many more thousands whose contributions and sacrifices saw us through the pandemic," said PMO.
"They are the heroes of our fight against COVID-19. They have shown grit, courage and public spirit, and they make us all proud to be Singaporeans."
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic: https://cna.asia/telegram