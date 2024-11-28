Gambling rate among Singapore residents continues to fall

SINGAPORE: The percentage of gamblers among Singapore residents aged 18 and above fell in 2023, continuing a decline observed three years ago.

A report released by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) on Thursday (Nov 28) noted that the gambling and problem gambling situation in Singapore has remained "stable and under control" and that the findings show the effectiveness of Singapore's "social safeguards".

In a 2023 survey of Singapore citizens and permanent residents, 40 per cent of respondents said they participated in at least one form of gambling activity, compared to 52 per cent in 2017 and 44 per cent in 2020.

The probable rate of pathological and problem gambling continued to remain low and stable at around 1.1 per cent, compared to 1.2 per cent in 2020 and 0.9 per cent in 2017.