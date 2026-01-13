National Council of Social Service to get powers, functions to support expanded role

There will also be changes to the board. Currently, the board comprises 23 members, about half of whom are elected by member organisations for a two-year term.

Under the changes, it would have a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 27 members appointed by the Minister of Social and Family Development. This will be known as the council.

At least half of the council, excluding the chairperson, must be appointed from individuals nominated by sector members.

Employees of sector members would be allowed to sit on the council, and the council term would be three years, so they have a “longer runway to contribute meaningfully to NCSS’ work”.

The amendments also provide for council members to be paid an honorarium in line with the Public Service Division’s guidelines.

There would also be tweaks to NCSS’ three-tiered membership system. Currently, members are categorised as full members, associate members and honorary members. This is based on their social service involvement.

It will now be a single-tier sector membership where members must have the primary function of providing or directly supporting the provision of a social service in Singapore.



“With these changes, the current membership base will be rationalised and supported in their transition,” Mr Masagos said.



“Most member organisations will experience minimal impact to their day-to-day membership experience.”

WHY IT MATTERS

The social service sector has undergone significant changes in recent years.



Initially known as the Singapore Council of Social Service, it was restructured to become the NCSS in 1992, serving as a statutory board and membership body.

Since then, social issues have grown increasingly complex, with cross-cutting needs that require “holistic and sustained interventions”, said NCSS.

There is also growing public interest and expectations in social issues, and donors and funders seek greater impact and accountability.

MSF conducted “extensive engagements” with about 300 NCSS member organisations and members of the public to shape the Bill, said Mr Masagos.



The amended Act is targeted to take effect on Aug 1, 2026.

MP CONCERNS

While welcoming the changes, Members of Parliament asked questions about the number of council members and how members will be selected.

Nominated Member of Parliament Professor Kenneth Poon sought clarification on the range of council members required, while MP Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas) asked about the nomination criteria.

Mr Masagos said that an "appointment approach" gives the ministry greater certainty in constituting the council.

This would allow the ministry to bring together people from various backgrounds, including candidates from organisations of different sizes and nature, and with the necessary range of skills and experiences.

"The shift to a fully appointed council allows for the composition of the council to be considered as a whole, so that it better represents the sector and has the necessary mix of skills and perspectives."

Mr Masagos said the ministry is working out the specific implementation details and will share more with sector members in due course.

“As Professor Poon pointed out, NCSS needs broad expertise and deep sector insight to effectively steward the sector. Broadly, we will consider whether individuals have relevant experience in senior leadership, governance or social service,” the minister added.

"We would also look out for individuals with specific skillsets like law, science or technology. Beyond professional credentials, experience on the ground is also important.”

On the range in council size with an increased maximum size of 27 members, Mr Masagos said that the range is comparable to that of the allowed size of other statutory boards that play similar roles/

"Eventual size will be based on the needs of the time."