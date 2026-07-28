Nostalgia fuels demand for Singapore-themed merchandise ahead of National Day

SINGAPORE: Retailers say Singaporeans are embracing locally-inspired gifts and keepsakes that evoke familiar memories, with demand picking up ahead of National Day.

While locals make up the majority of their customers, some businesses are also seeing growing interest from overseas buyers looking for Singapore-inspired souvenirs.

They believe demand will remain strong even after the National Day period.

CHILDHOOD SNACKS TURNED INTO KEEPSAKES

For local brand WAI, childhood favourites have become the inspiration for a new line of merchandise.

The business began in 2020 selling kueh while its founders were still in university, before expanding into traditional biscuits in 2023.

In April this year, it pivoted again, launching a line of 3D-printed merchandise inspired by familiar Singapore sights and snacks.

Its range includes keychains and magnets modelled after iced gem biscuits, egg tarts, kopi cups and even old-school jotter books.

Co-founder Michael George said the new line has quickly become one of the company's fastest-growing segments.