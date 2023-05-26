Ticket applications for NDP 2023 and preview shows to open on May 29

SINGAPORE: Those hoping to catch this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) or either of the two preview shows can apply for tickets from next Monday (May 29).
Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply for two, four or six tickets to attend the parade on Aug 9 or one of two preview shows on Jul 22 and Jul 29, said the NDP 2023 executive committee on Friday.
Applications can be made on the NDP website or by scanning a QR code to access the application form from 12pm next Monday. Applications will close at noon on Jun 12.
An electronic balloting system will determine the successful applicants. Tickets are not allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.
The executive committee advised applicants to avoid filling out any forms from unverified links and sources to prevent fraudulent attempts to obtain personal information.
“Each applicant will only be entitled to one ballot chance. Only the latest submission will be considered as final, and all previous entries will be excluded from the balloting process,” said the executive committee.
It added that each ticket admits only one spectator, and all children – including infants carried in arms – must have a valid ticket to enter.
Successful applicants will be notified between Jun 23 and Jun 28 via email, which will be sent from ndp2023 [at] hapz.com.
“Recipients of any notifications on NDP 2023 should beware of emails sent from other addresses as they could be scams or phishing attempts,” said the executive committee.
NDP 2023 will be held at the Padang for the first time since 2020. There will also be celebrations in the heartlands during the weekend before that - on Aug 5 and Aug 6 - at the stadiums in Bedok, Jurong West, Toa Payoh and Woodlands, as well as Our Tampines Hub.
This year's NDP theme, Onward as One, encourages Singaporeans to look forward confidently and come together to build a shared future as one united people, said exco chairman Colonel Terence Ho on Thursday.