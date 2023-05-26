Ticket applications for NDP 2023 and preview shows to open on May 29

SINGAPORE: Those hoping to catch this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) or either of the two preview shows can apply for tickets from next Monday (May 29).

Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply for two, four or six tickets to attend the parade on Aug 9 or one of two preview shows on Jul 22 and Jul 29, said the NDP 2023 executive committee on Friday.

Applications can be made on the NDP website or by scanning a QR code to access the application form from 12pm next Monday. Applications will close at noon on Jun 12.

An electronic balloting system will determine the successful applicants. Tickets are not allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

The executive committee advised applicants to avoid filling out any forms from unverified links and sources to prevent fraudulent attempts to obtain personal information.