Watch live: Singapore's National Day Parade 2021
Watch live: Singapore's National Day Parade 2021

Members of the audience at the Marina Bay floating platform watching National Day parade on Aug 21, 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

21 Aug 2021 06:02PM (Updated: 21 Aug 2021 06:46PM)
SINGAPORE: The National Day Parade, celebrating 56 years of Singapore's independence, is being held at the Marina Bay floating platform on Saturday (Aug 21), featuring aerial displays, the Red Lions and performances. Watch it live here: 

This year's parade was postponed from Aug 9 due to COVID-19 restrictions. 

Amid the pandemic, NDP 2021 involves just 600 live performers, a fraction of the 3,000 who performed at the last parade held at the Float @ Marina Bay in 2018. Pre-recorded performances featuring another 600 performers at four satellite sites will also be integrated virtually into the show.

