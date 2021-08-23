PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 29 evening

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 29) evening, with the address to be broadcast on local TV channels and radio stations.

Mr Lee will speak in Malay and Mandarin from 6.45pm to 7.15pm, and in English from 8pm to 9.15pm, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday.

CNA will broadcast the Malay and Mandarin speeches with English captions from 6.45pm, and the English speech from 8pm.

Mr Lee's speech will also be broadcast in English on Channel 5, Okto and CNA938; in Mandarin on Channel 8, Channel U and Capital 95.8FM; in Malay on Suria and Warna 94.2FM; and in Tamil on Vasantham and Oli 96.8FM.

Livestreams will be available on CNA, meWATCH and 8world.com, as well as on PMO's YouTube channel and the Facebook pages of Mr Lee and REACH.

Live updates will also be provided on Mr Lee's Facebook page and Twitter account as the speech is delivered.

The rally, which will take place at Mediacorp at 1 Stars Avenue, was postponed from Aug 22.

The National Day Rally is seen as the most important political speech of the year. It provides a platform for the Prime Minister to address the nation and share important policy matters.

According to the National Archives, there has been a National Day Rally every year since 1966, except for last year.

In 2020, Mr Lee decided to make a speech in Parliament instead of the usual National Day Rally due to the COVID-19 outbreak.