National Day Rally initiatives part of broader goal for fairer, more inclusive Singapore: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: The latest announcements made by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the National Day Rally on issues related to race and religion, low-wage workers, as well as anxieties over foreign workers, are part of a broader agenda to guide Singapore into becoming a fairer, greener and more inclusive society.

The Government has been thinking about these issues for some time but decided that it “had to move more quickly and urgently” due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s strains on the society, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Sep 1).

Speaking at an interview on Channel 5’s News Tonight, the minister said: “So we decided we have to redouble our efforts to tackle these social challenges and deal with them decisively.”

In a wide-ranging National Day Rally speech on Sunday, Mr Lee announced efforts to further support Singapore’s lower wage workers through three measures, including expanding the Progressive Wage Model to more sectors.

Anti-discrimination guidelines in the workplace will also be enshrined into law, while a new Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act has been proposed to consolidate the Government’s powers to deal with racial issues.

Mr Wong said the Government will follow up on all the initiatives and “implement them with due dispatch”.

He added that the announcements should not be seen in isolation, but “as part of a broader agenda” for Singapore to emerge stronger after this crisis, not just economically but also as a society.

“We aspire to be a fairer, more equal and more just society, and this is underpinned by several key values,” Mr Wong said.

These values include wanting every Singaporean to have a share in the nation’s progress, as well as be treated with dignity and respect and have a place in society.

“All the moves we’ve made over the past year, from the Singapore Green Plan to Budget support measures, have been conceived with this aspiration and these values in mind. This will be our lodestar that guides our work towards a fairer, greener and more inclusive future,” the minister said.