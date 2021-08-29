From workplace discrimination to racial harmony: 7 things you need to know about NDR 2021

Here are the key takeaways:

1. LONGER-TERM ECONOMIC GROWTH

Singapore has survived its “worst economic crisis since independence”. But the country must now take itself off “life support” and change gears to generate new jobs and growth, said Mr Lee.

To do this, Singapore must maintain its status as a business hub, which will mean opening up borders soon and allowing safe travel in and out of the country, he said.

There remains a need to attract investments, with the Economic Development Board having secured a pipeline of projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore’s local companies and entrepreneurs must also be nurtured to make their mark in the new global economy.

But while the Government will create conditions for entrepreneurs to succeed, “ultimately, it is their own resolve and resourcefulness which will secure their success”, said the Prime Minister.