NEA launches dengue prevention campaign as Singapore enters traditional peak season for cases
As of May 15, over 600 dengue cases have been reported this year – 66 per cent less than the same period last year.
SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) launched the annual national dengue prevention campaign on Saturday (May 16) as Singapore entered the traditional peak dengue season from May to October.
Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary urged the public to remain vigilant and eradicate mosquito breeding sites to reduce dengue transmission.
"The current dengue situation here in Singapore today is relatively stable, but we cannot let that success or that stability lump us into complacency. We cannot be complacent," he said.
The warmer temperatures from May to October speed up mosquito breeding cycles and allow the dengue virus to replicate more rapidly, causing outbreaks to escalate faster than before.
"We must act early, rather than react only when case numbers rise. We continue to invest in technology and community action to stay ahead of the virus and protect our communities," he added.
With climate change, temperatures are rising and rainfall is more unpredictable. These shifts are changing how diseases like dengue take hold and spread.
"As dengue risks grow with our changing climate, community action remains our strongest and most reliable defence," he said.
"When each of us plays our part, we protect not just ourselves, but our families, our neighbourhood, and the wider community."
As of May 15, over 600 dengue cases have been reported this year – 66 per cent less than the same period last year, and significantly lower than the same period in 2024 and 2025.
Last year, more than 4,000 cases were reported in total, down 70 per cent from 13,651 cases in 2024. This represents the lowest annual total since 2018.
"Since 2023, the mid-year surge in dengue cases was largely subdued due to strong and sustained community vigilance against breeding and mosquito suppression efforts under Project Wolbachia," said NEA.
Even though numbers have fallen, several risk factors remain, it added.
Singapore’s role as an international transport hub, low population immunity and the circulation of all four dengue virus serotypes heighten transmission risk.
"Our tropical climate and high population density create ideal conditions for mosquitoes to thrive year-round, with the traditional peak period with warmer temperatures seeing accelerated mosquito development and virus multiplication," said NEA.
"Climate change and shifting weather patterns are expected to exacerbate the situation, globally and locally."
INSPECTIONS
NEA conducted about 565,730 mosquito inspections in 2025 and detected around 20,469 breeding habitats.
In dengue cluster areas, about 65 per cent of Aedes mosquito breeding sites were in homes, followed by 23 per cent in public areas, 4 per cent in construction sites and 8 per cent in other premises.
During the same period, over 9,800 enforcement actions were taken against owners and occupiers of premises for mosquito breeding.
About 810 fines and 37 stop work orders were issued to construction sites, and 73 contractors were charged in court for repeat offences
Project Wolbachia is set to cover more than 800,000 households – about 70 per cent of all households in Singapore – by the end of the year.
Under the project, male Wolbachia-carrying Aedes mosquitoes are released to mate with the female Aedes mosquitoes. The eggs that are produced do not hatch.
Male mosquitoes do not bite and cannot transmit diseases, as they feed only on plant juices, such as nectar.
Studies have shown that dengue risk was reduced by over 70 per cent at Project Wolbachia sites and by 45 per cent in adjacent areas.
"However, this technology, this project, is designed to complement, not replace, proven efforts to target dengue at its source," Dr Puthucheary said.
"We have to remove stagnant water and this remains the most direct and effective way to prevent mosquitoes from breeding."