Higher BTO demand expected after income ceiling raised, but supply can keep pace: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE: More home buyers are expected to enter the Build-to-Order (BTO) market following the raising of public housing income ceilings, but there will be adequate supply to meet the higher demand, said Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat.

The shift towards BTO flats, coupled with a growing supply of resale Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats, could also help keep resale prices stable, he added.

“When you raise the income threshold, indeed more people will be eligible. That's a good thing because then there will be more Singaporeans who can apply,” Mr Chee told CNA’s Singapore Tonight on Tuesday (Aug 25).

“But what it also means is that supply must be adequate in order to meet this higher demand. (We are) continuing this approach of building more, building faster, so that we are able to meet the housing aspirations of more Singaporeans.”

The government is on track to offer at least 55,000 new BTO flats from 2025 to 2027, and has previously said it would exceed this number if demand remains strong.

“Looks like we likely would have to do that,” Mr Chee said.

RESALE PRICES SHOULD REMAIN STABLE

The higher income ceiling could also have a knock-on effect on the resale market.

With more households eligible to apply for BTO flats, some demand is expected to shift away from the resale market. At the same time, resale supply is expected to increase as more flats reach the end of their minimum occupation period (MOP).

“We hope that the combination of these two factors will help to keep resale prices stable,” Mr Chee said.

He pointed to the stabilisation of resale flat prices as one reason the government last month removed the 15-month wait-out period for those who sell their private properties to buy an HDB resale flat.