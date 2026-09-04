Targeted enforcement, surveillance led to reduced littering at hotspots: NEA

SINGAPORE: Continued efforts to clean up targeted littering hotspots have yielded results, with the number of fines and corrective work orders issued dropping in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

Giving an update on the public cleanliness situation, the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday (Sep 4) said it issued around 5,300 fines for ground littering offences in the first half of 2026.

This is compared with about 7,000 in the same period last year.

It issued 267 corrective work orders to offenders in the first half of 2026, compared with 373 across the same period last year.

The agency cited the area around 628 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 as one example, saying it is no longer considered a "cleanliness hotspot" after its litter count fell 54 per cent between July 2025 and June 2026.

NEA identifies these hotspots using litter counts, public feedback and observations on the ground, before deploying measures such as targeted enforcement, surveillance and engagement.

There are currently 12 such hotspots islandwide.

In addition, NEA has been enhancing its camera surveillance capabilities to better detect high-rise littering.

It has been using trajectory analytics since July 2025 to trace objects thrown from high-rise units. A month later, it extended camera surveillance periods from 14 days to up to 28 days.

Surveillance cameras are also being deployed more strategically to tackle high-rise littering, with NEA collaborating with town councils to identify locations for targeted surveillance.

The agency introduced a six-month pilot in October 2025 to provide each town council with two high-rise littering surveillance camera deployments a month to monitor hotspots.

All 19 town councils participated in the pilot, with 73 camera deployments conducted under the pilot from October 2025 to April 2026.

The pilot achieved a catch rate of 34 per cent, compared with 26 per cent across around 1,300 camera deployments islandwide by NEA over the same period.

One such deployment was at Tampines Street 45, where NEA and Tampines Town Council shared intelligence, monitored the site and deployed a camera, which detected a high-rise littering act and enabled follow-up investigations.

NEA said the results show how town councils' ground knowledge can complement its existing deployment approach, and support more targeted intervention for high-rise littering cases.

"Building on these results, NEA will continue to work closely with town councils to support more targeted surveillance and intervention against high-rise littering," the agency said.