Singapore opens national esports training centre, eyes medal push at upcoming Asian Games
With the country recently recognising gaming as a sport, Singapore’s esports community is also gearing up for the 2029 SEA Games on home soil.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s esports community now has a home base and big ambitions to match.
A newly opened national training centre at GR.iD mall in Selegie will anchor preparations for this year’s Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, where esports will feature 11 medal events.
Further ahead, the focus is on building a strong Team Singapore contingent for the 2029 SEA Games on home soil.
The 600 sqm training centre is equipped with more than 100 gaming stations and a competition arena that can seat up to 150 spectators.
Its launch last month came as parliament passed a Bill in January to formally recognise gaming as a sport.
Mind sports such as chess and bridge were also formally recognised under changes to the Singapore Sports Council Act, which updated Sport Singapore’s role to support a wider range of sporting aspirations.
The training centre is run by the Singapore Esports Association (SGEA), Singapore’s national sports association for esports.
A BOOST FOR ASPIRING PLAYERS
The move has been welcomed by current and former players.
“It was a bit bittersweet for me, because I'm already pretty old … considered old for an esports athlete,” said Mr Benedict "Benkai" Tan, 29, a former professional gamer.
“I wish that it would have come earlier when I was younger. But I think it's a very exciting thing for new and upcoming talents in Singapore. It's becoming more of a viable career option for them, which is exciting to see,” he added.
Mr Tan, who has about a decade of experience in the industry, now coaches at Motiv Esports, a local esports organisation, where he helps to develop Singaporean and Malaysian talent.
He said government recognition and media coverage of players’ achievements overseas could help inspire the next generation to pursue esports more seriously.
EYES ON THE ASIAN GAMES
With the Asian Games taking place in September, there is little time to start from scratch, said SGEA president Ng Chong Geng.
The association is working with selected coaches to pick and prepare players for specific titles at the Games.
“In some cases, we'll also open qualifiers. And the winning team, we'll work out with them and their coach a process for training, and also for making sure that they are ready for the Games,” he added.
Beyond elite training, SGEA plans to identify younger talent through boot camps for teenagers and children, to assess whether they can develop into future esports athletes.
BUILDING TOWARDS SEA GAMES 2029
Further ahead, with Singapore set to host the 2029 SEA Games, SGEA wants to make sure both teams and supporters are ready.
Mr Ng said that the association is working with regional partners to harmonise game titles for the event, so countries can train their athletes with greater certainty.
Singapore’s preparations must also begin early, Mr Ng stressed, starting with identifying the titles where its players have the best chance of success.
“What we must do is identify the titles we believe that (we) will be good at, and after that, start building the team … We have the time to make sure that the team which comes up for that will be the best,” he said
Beyond performance, Mr Ng hopes to foster stronger community support for local teams.
The association is also exploring grassroots efforts such as community events and watch parties to bring players and fans together.