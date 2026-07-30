NParks names new chairman, refreshes board appointments
Mr Loh Khum Yean, who has chaired NParks for nearly three years, will be succeeded by former Workforce Singapore chairman Chew Hock Yong from Saturday (Aug 1).
SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) will have a new chairman from Saturday (Aug 1), with Mr Loh Khum Yean stepping down after nearly three years in the role.
He will be succeeded by Mr Chew Hock Yong, who stepped down as chairman of Workforce Singapore last month, said NParks and Ministry of National Development (MND) in a joint press release on Thursday.
Mr Loh has served as NParks’ chairman since October 2023. Several key initiatives were rolled out during his tenure, including the establishment of a Veterinary Council - a professional regulatory body set up to raise standards for veterinary professionals while safeguarding animal health and welfare.
Under his leadership, NParks expanded Singapore’s nature parks and restored habitats, advancing terrestrial and marine conservation. It also expanded therapeutic gardens and nature playgardens across Singapore to better support overall well-being.
“Green space connectivity was steadily enhanced through the expansion of park connectors, nature corridors and nature ways, enhancing both biodiversity outcomes and public access to green spaces,” added NParks and MND.
NParks also advanced research, industry development, technology adoption and digitalisation with Mr Loh at the helm.
“This included strengthening capabilities in biosurveillance and socio-ecological studies, enhancing wildlife monitoring through data and sensor-based technologies, and progressing digitalisation efforts to improve operational efficiency and service delivery.”
His successor, Mr Chew, has over three decades of public service experience and has held leadership positions across multiple ministries, said NParks and MND.
Mr Chew served as the Land Transport Authority’s chief executive before becoming MND's second permanent secretary. He was also permanent secretary in the Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Ministry of Home Affairs.
He retired from the civil service in November 2022 and most recently served as Workforce Singapore chairman until Jun 30. A new statutory board called the Skills and Workforce Development Agency was up on Jul 1 merging Workforce Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore.
OTHER BOARD APPOINTMENTS
NParks will also make several re-appointments and new additions to its board with effect from Saturday. Seven existing members will continue to sit on the board while three new members will be added.
Three board members will step down after completing their terms on Friday.
All the appointments will be for a two-year term, said MND and NParks.
“The 11-member board will continue to guide NParks in fortifying Singapore’s transformation into a City in Nature amidst climate change, while working closely with the community to foster environmental stewardship,” they added.
“MND and NParks extend our deepest gratitude to Mr Loh and the outgoing board members for their invaluable service, guidance and contributions during their tenure and welcome Mr Chew and the new board members.”