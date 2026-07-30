NParks names new chairman, refreshes board appointments

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) will have a new chairman from Saturday (Aug 1), with Mr Loh Khum Yean stepping down after nearly three years in the role.

He will be succeeded by Mr Chew Hock Yong, who stepped down as chairman of Workforce Singapore last month, said NParks and Ministry of National Development (MND) in a joint press release on Thursday.

Mr Loh has served as NParks’ chairman since October 2023. Several key initiatives were rolled out during his tenure, including the establishment of a Veterinary Council - a professional regulatory body set up to raise standards for veterinary professionals while safeguarding animal health and welfare.

Under his leadership, NParks expanded Singapore’s nature parks and restored habitats, advancing terrestrial and marine conservation. It also expanded therapeutic gardens and nature playgardens across Singapore to better support overall well-being.

“Green space connectivity was steadily enhanced through the expansion of park connectors, nature corridors and nature ways, enhancing both biodiversity outcomes and public access to green spaces,” added NParks and MND.

NParks also advanced research, industry development, technology adoption and digitalisation with Mr Loh at the helm.

“This included strengthening capabilities in biosurveillance and socio-ecological studies, enhancing wildlife monitoring through data and sensor-based technologies, and progressing digitalisation efforts to improve operational efficiency and service delivery.”