Physical activity fell, but more people willing to seek mental health help during pandemic: MOH survey

SINGAPORE: Levels of physical activity in Singapore fell during the COVID-19 pandemic, but more people were willing to seek help for mental health, the Ministry of Health's (MOH) latest survey showed.

The National Population Health Survey 2021 findings released on Tuesday (Dec 20) tracks the health and risk factors of Singapore residents aged 18 to 74, using self-reported data from household interviews.

The survey period was from July 2020 to June 2021, which spanned the country's Phase 2 and Phase 3 reopening from the "circuit breaker", with some COVID-19 safe management measures still in place.

The most recent comparable data is from the 2019 edition of the survey. The 2020 survey incorporates additional data from health examinations, which is only included every two years.

The latest survey found that 71.1 per cent of residents had sufficient physical activity, defined as at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity in a week. This was a significant decrease from 80.1 per cent in 2019, said MOH.

Commuting was the largest contributor to total physical activity, at 47 per cent. The remainder was split almost evenly between work-related physical activity, including household chores, and leisure-time activity such as sports, exercise and recreation.

The survey found that 32.5 per cent of residents engaged in regular exercise during their leisure time in 2021, which was a slight decline of 2.7 percentage points from 2019.

New work arrangements, such as work-from-home and hybrid work set-ups, as well as COVID-19 restrictions on sports and recreational facilities and gardens and parks possibly contributed to the decline in physical activity across all domains, said MOH.

The decline in the proportion of residents with sufficient physical activity was observed in most age groups.

Young adults in the 18 to 29 years age group (76.3 per cent) had the highest level of sufficient total physical activity while the older adults aged 60 to 74 years had the lowest proportion, at 65.1 per cent.

In a press release, MOH said it would enhance the National Steps Challenge to support the Healthier SG initiative in encouraging more active lifestyles, without giving details about the enhancements.

The ministry also said it would continue to improve accessibility to exercise programmes, including expanding choices, taking programmes online and creating more exercise sessions in community spaces.