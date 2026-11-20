SINGAPORE: A greater proportion of each generation of National Servicemen will need to shoulder leadership responsibilities, even as successive cohorts shrink due to lower birth rates, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Friday (Nov 20).

But the number of servicemen training at leadership schools, such as the Officer Cadet School and Specialist Cadet School, is unlikely to change much, as the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will need proportionally more commanders to operate on an increasingly decentralised battlefield.

Mr Chan was speaking at the Specialist Cadet and Military Expert Graduation Parade at Pasir Laba Camp, where he was the reviewing officer.

He said warfare is becoming more decentralised, with smaller units empowered by better communications, unmanned systems, precision weapons and increasingly sophisticated technology.



SAF units are similarly expected to become smaller, more technologically enabled and fight in a more decentralised manner, he added.



"For all of you on parade today, this means something very simple. Singapore and the SAF will need more from each of you, not less," Mr Chan told the graduands.

"You will have greater technology at your disposal. You may command smaller teams, but you will carry greater responsibilities."

The SAF recently unveiled its Next Generation Infantry Battalion (NGIB) at Exercise Wallaby in Queensland, Australia, reflecting a shift towards smaller but more technologically advanced fighting units.

Under the transformation, each NGIB rifle company has five platoons instead of the traditional three-platoon set-up, with each platoon comprising two six-man sections, according to defence publication Pioneer.

Each company will also have two dedicated Steel Net sections to operate unmanned systems, including surveillance and attack drones.